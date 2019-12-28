Video: Marcelo Gutierrez to Take a Year off Racing





I want to thank all the people who are still there supporting all this change in my life. Giant Factory Off Road Team, Red Bull, Universidad de Maizales who continue to believe in me and support the 2020 projects.



Thanks cucho It is okay to take a pause on the road when you start to see that the road we are taking no longer fills one in the same way as before. That is why I have decided to take a year to rest from racing and undertake new projects accompanied equally by the bike.I want to thank all the people who are still there supporting all this change in my life. Giant Factory Off Road Team, Red Bull, Universidad de Maizales who continue to believe in me and support the 2020 projects.Thanks cucho @miburraonline for the interview and make things easier to tell people this new direction ... It is not definitive nor a withdrawal, it is a new air, and then we will see what happens ... — Marcelo Gutierrez (translated)

Marcelo Gutierrez has just shared this video interview in which he confirms he is taking a year off racing in 2020. The Colombian has 4 World Cup podiums to his name and was unbeaten in the Garbanzo dh race for 5 years from 2013 to 2017. In 2019 however, his results took a serious dip and he only broke into the World Cup top 30 once.He says in the interview, "this year, the results really spoke for themselves, it was not Marcelo, the one before. I had a change of mentality and approach to the races this year, I enjoyed it more than ever I had an amazing time. Because it has been so focussed on perform, perform, perform, winning, winning, winning, you really lose your path and like for cycling... Although I had everything I wanted, a contract, a team, everything else, I was not happy. Believe me, it was very hard to accept that I no longer felt the same."Marcelo also discusses how downhill racing has affected his relationships with his family and friends, how he felt disconnected from the Colombian cycling community. and his struggles with ulcerative colitis. He is going to spend a sabbatical year working on media projects and helping develop the sport in Colombia.