Video: Marcelo Gutierrez's Top Gym Exercises & Skill Drills to Improve Your Riding

Mar 27, 2021
by Marcelo Gutierrez  

On many occasions I have been asked what to do, how to do it and for what? Well, ladies and gentlemen, improving on the bike does not happen by magic, it requires a lot of work on the bike and under it. Here I leave you a series of technical and gym exercises that if you apply them regularly and with the help of a trainer in the case of gym exercises, I assure you that you will see improvement. I insist: it is not overnight or in a matter of a few weeks. This is about time, dedication, discipline, and perseverance.

I did this all the time during my competitive seasons. It served me more than I could imagine. So today I leave them to you so that you can enjoy your bikes more and more.

This was content from last year that had gone unpublished.

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Marcelo Gutierrez Health and Fitness


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Marcelo’s YouTube channel has some great content.
  • 1 0
 gracias
  • 1 0
 Gracias Marcelo

