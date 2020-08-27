Video: Marco Osborne Smashes Rocks on Rugged Californian Backcountry Trails

I'm fired up to give everyone a little taste of my favorite riding zones in California. Just north of Lake Tahoe you will find a place surrounded by alpine lakes, rugged hiking trails where each mile feels like five. The terrain is as rugged as it gets, with sharp granite rocks, technical switchbacks, and high-speed sections that will rattle your teeth loose. This is my happy place, with world-class/EWS caliber trails in a backcountry setting. — Marco Osborne