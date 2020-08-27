Video: Marco Osborne Smashes Rocks on Rugged Californian Backcountry Trails

Aug 27, 2020
by Ed Spratt  



bigquotesI'm fired up to give everyone a little taste of my favorite riding zones in California. Just north of Lake Tahoe you will find a place surrounded by alpine lakes, rugged hiking trails where each mile feels like five. The terrain is as rugged as it gets, with sharp granite rocks, technical switchbacks, and high-speed sections that will rattle your teeth loose. This is my happy place, with world-class/EWS caliber trails in a backcountry setting. Marco Osborne






Video: Brian Cahal (@briancahal)
Photos: Ryan Cleek (@cleekndestroy)



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Transition Marco Osborne


8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Looks like the awesome backcountry stuff in the Sierra Buttes. Some of the best riding in CA, but it never occurred to me that the trails could be ridden with that much speed/style. Very impressive.
  • 3 0
 The definition of schralping
  • 1 0
 That was some truly sick riding, yeeeeah.
  • 2 0
 old school beats + new school shred, love it ????
  • 1 1
 I wish I had a car, lol. I'm stuck in Sausalito, only doing laps on the fire roads. This will be the destination to hit! Thanks for showing.
  • 1 0
 Zippy little bastard, i'nt he? Makes me want to go ride!
  • 1 0
 The personification of Randy and a TDS Yota. Pure NorCal
  • 1 0
 More of these tech lines please, refreshing change from jump line vids.

