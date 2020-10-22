Video: Maribor DH World Cup Highlights - Round 1 & 2

Oct 21, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Dodging a DQ bullet with a very close call after smashing the inside pole on the finish jump it seems Matt Walker just can t miss here in Maribor. This time he was less than a second off the win for third.


Catch up on all the wild racing action from the World Cup double header in Maribor.

Round 1

Elite Women


Elite Men


Round 2

Elite Women


Elite Men



