Video: Maribor World Cup Recap with the Fox Suspension Team & Racers in Episodes 15-21 of 'Dialed'

Aug 17, 2021
It was a wild week in Slovenia, as athletes battled intense heat, a treacherous track and a stacked field of competition. Tune in as the Dialed crew follows along with the world's best as they attempt to tame their bikes, with the help of the Fox suspension team, on a fast, dusty, and revamped track in Maribor.


Half of the Fox team makes it to Maribor, and Vid Persak is there to show them around.

bigquotesIt's a very unique place to ride, and I think it's an awesome place for a World Cup. It's going to be hectic on Sunday, I'm telling you guys. -Vid Persak, Orbea Enduro Team


It's a slow day in Maribor, and the teams are continuing to arrive. Bernard Kerr and Jake Scoynes recall memories from past races here.

bigquotesMy first ever World Cup was here, and I didn't qualify, I was 84th. But, the following year it was the second WC I qualified for and I got 13th (in Qualies) and I was pretty stoked. I actually crashed and got 34th or 35th but was still pretty excited, because that was my best WC result at the time. -Bernard Kerr, Pivot Cycles


With one more laid back day in Maribor, we asked the Fox team some of your questions, and barbecued with Pivot.

bigquotesWe're just kind of setting everythign up, organizing everything, trying to get it all sorted, so tomorrow morning we're ready to go with a productive work day. -Jordi Cortes, Global Race Department Manager


We follow the Pivot team on track walk in Maribor, while the Fox team works through servicing on their busiest day.

bigquotesSo far, the changes are awesome. (In the past) we've asked, 'take the track 6 feet right or left' and they've done it, which is cool because the track has been here so long, and it's been the same line over and over. -Bernard Kerr


It's practice day in Maribor, and possibly the hottest day of the week. Let the puzzling begin...

bigquotesPretty much everyone we've talked to today when we asked them about the track, the first thing everyone said is that 'it's a really fast track'. So, as long as the weather holds out, I would say we are going to be in for a really exciting race on Sunday". -Jake Frew, Dialed Videographer


It's another hot and humid day in Maribor. The athletes try to keep cool as they prepare for their qualifying runs.

bigquotesIt's pretty hot. It's already 35 (C) degrees at 9:45 in the morning, and it's only going to get hotter. As temperatures pick up, oil gets thinner, speeds pick up a little bit. I guess slowing down rebound is a theme today, because of the heat. -Jordi


It's finally race day in Maribor, with plenty of success stories.

bigquotesWe're just setting the bikes up faster...firmer, stiffer! More compression, more air. There's just getting bigger holes (on the course), and obviously they need to go faster. It's race day! -Jordi

