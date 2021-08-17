Video: Maribor World Cup Recap with the Fox Suspension Team & Racers in Episodes 15-21 of 'Dialed'

It's a very unique place to ride, and I think it's an awesome place for a World Cup. It's going to be hectic on Sunday, I'm telling you guys. -Vid Persak, Orbea Enduro Team

My first ever World Cup was here, and I didn't qualify, I was 84th. But, the following year it was the second WC I qualified for and I got 13th (in Qualies) and I was pretty stoked. I actually crashed and got 34th or 35th but was still pretty excited, because that was my best WC result at the time. -Bernard Kerr, Pivot Cycles

We're just kind of setting everythign up, organizing everything, trying to get it all sorted, so tomorrow morning we're ready to go with a productive work day. -Jordi Cortes, Global Race Department Manager

So far, the changes are awesome. (In the past) we've asked, 'take the track 6 feet right or left' and they've done it, which is cool because the track has been here so long, and it's been the same line over and over. -Bernard Kerr

Pretty much everyone we've talked to today when we asked them about the track, the first thing everyone said is that 'it's a really fast track'. So, as long as the weather holds out, I would say we are going to be in for a really exciting race on Sunday". -Jake Frew, Dialed Videographer

It's pretty hot. It's already 35 (C) degrees at 9:45 in the morning, and it's only going to get hotter. As temperatures pick up, oil gets thinner, speeds pick up a little bit. I guess slowing down rebound is a theme today, because of the heat. -Jordi

We're just setting the bikes up faster...firmer, stiffer! More compression, more air. There's just getting bigger holes (on the course), and obviously they need to go faster. It's race day! -Jordi

