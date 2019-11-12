Video: Marine Cabirou Goes Flat Out in Champéry

If there is one thing we’ve learned from Marine Cabirou this season is that she is fast. You name the track, and she’ll be close to the top step. To have speed is one thing, but to be able to manage it to perfection is another, this is why the Scott DH Factory chooses TRP. On the Champéry World Cup track, perfection is a millisecond away from disaster. Watch as Marine pilots her Gambler down the track with speed, accuracy and confidence.

Learn more about TRP brakes and drivetrains HERE

Photos: KIFKAT
Video: ShapeRideShoot

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Wow that highline to berm at the end ! Awesome loose riding !
  • 1 0
 Loose is exactly the word I was gonna use
  • 1 0
 Can't wait for the 2020 season. It's going to be interesting watching how the women battle it out.
  • 1 0
 Holy moly she´s blasting it to smithereens
  • 1 0
 2020 gona get smashed.

