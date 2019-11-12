Video: Marine Cabirou Goes Flat Out in Champéry

If there is one thing we’ve learned from Marine Cabirou this season is that she is fast. You name the track, and she’ll be close to the top step. To have speed is one thing, but to be able to manage it to perfection is another, this is why the Scott DH Factory chooses TRP. On the Champéry World Cup track, perfection is a millisecond away from disaster. Watch as Marine pilots her Gambler down the track with speed, accuracy and confidence.
Photos: KIFKAT
Video: ShapeRideShoot
