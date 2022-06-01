Video: Marine Cabirou's Comeback - On the Podium in Lourdes After Breaking Vertebrae in December

Jun 1, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Marine Cabirou won the 2020 World Cup DH overall, but her 2021 season was marred by injury after she fractured her knee patella crash on the road gap step down in Les Gets in July and then broke vertebrae in December. In this video, she goes through her winter training and how she returned to the podium in Lourdes in March.


bigquotesI think the people love seeing some riding stuff but sometimes it’s also important to show to everyone all the side of the sport.

In this video, you can follow me during a big part of my winter with some hard and complicated moments with all the injuries I had between a broken knee cap and vertebrae. Recovery and reeducation are a really long process, so you can discover all the different steps we put in place with my physio and staff to be back on my bike just on time for the World Cup opening in Lourdes. For sure I wasn’t fully ready but at least I could ride on the first round and score few important points for the World Cup Overall.Marine Cabirou


