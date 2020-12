Video: Marin's Alpine Trail Enduro Bike is Now Available in Carbon

The frame is a literal carbon copy of its aluminium counterpart with the same 150mm rear travel matched with a 160mm fork, and the same MultiTrac, four-bar suspension system. The geometry is identical too with a 63.5° headtube angle, 78° seat tube angle, a 480mm reach in size L and the same aluminum 430mm chainstays.

The Marin Alpine Trail, which was released during our Pond Beaver coverage in September , has now been made in carbon.The frame is a literal carbon copy of its aluminium counterpart with the same 150mm rear travel matched with a 160mm fork, and the same MultiTrac, four-bar suspension system. The geometry is identical too with a 63.5° headtube angle, 78° seat tube angle, a 480mm reach in size L and the same aluminum 430mm chainstays. Alpine Trail Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Carbon front triangle, aluminium rear triangle

• Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm fork

• 63.5° head angle

• 430mm chainstays

• Sizes: S-XL

• Price: $3,189 - $4,099 USD

Photos: Andy Lloyd.

Geometry

Builds

Marin claims the change to carbon makes this the strongest and stiffest Alpine Trail to date and there's also a claimed weight saving of 1.5kg over the Alpine Trail XR in size Large.There are two carbon builds available at this time and a frame only option. The Alpine Trail Carbon 1 comes with a RockShox Yari RC fork Deluxe Select+ shock. The drivetrain is Shimano Deore 12 speed with FSA Comet crankset and Shimano also provides the MT420 4-piston brakes. Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5” tires sit on Marin rims with Shimano hubs. Price: $3,189 USD / $4,199CAD / £3,045 / €3,345.Moving up a price bracket, Alpine Trail Carbon 2 instead gets suspension from Fox with a 38 Performance fork and DPX2 shock. You also move up the Shimano range and get a mix of SLX and XT drivetrain components, an FSA GRadient crankset and SLX level brakes. Price: $4,099USD / $5,499CAD / £3,995 / €4,295.The Alpine Trail Carbon models will be available in early 2021, more info, here