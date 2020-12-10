Video: Marin's Alpine Trail Enduro Bike is Now Available in Carbon

Dec 10, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Marin Alpine Trail Carbon

by MarinBikes
The Marin Alpine Trail, which was released during our Pond Beaver coverage in September, has now been made in carbon.

The frame is a literal carbon copy of its aluminium counterpart with the same 150mm rear travel matched with a 160mm fork, and the same MultiTrac, four-bar suspension system. The geometry is identical too with a 63.5° headtube angle, 78° seat tube angle, a 480mm reach in size L and the same aluminum 430mm chainstays.
Alpine Trail Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon front triangle, aluminium rear triangle
• Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm fork
• 63.5° head angle
• 430mm chainstays
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: $3,189 - $4,099 USD
marinbikes.com


27.11.20. Marin Bikes Alpine Trail 2 Carbon. Rider Matt Jones. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
Photos: Andy Lloyd.

Marin claims the change to carbon makes this the strongest and stiffest Alpine Trail to date and there's also a claimed weight saving of 1.5kg over the Alpine Trail XR in size Large.

27.11.20. Marin Bikes Alpine Trail 2 Carbon. Rider Matt Jones. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
27.11.20. Marin Bikes Alpine Trail 2 Carbon. Rider Matt Jones. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Geometry


Builds


There are two carbon builds available at this time and a frame only option. The Alpine Trail Carbon 1 comes with a RockShox Yari RC fork Deluxe Select+ shock. The drivetrain is Shimano Deore 12 speed with FSA Comet crankset and Shimano also provides the MT420 4-piston brakes. Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5” tires sit on Marin rims with Shimano hubs. Price: $3,189 USD / $4,199CAD / £3,045 / €3,345.


Moving up a price bracket, Alpine Trail Carbon 2 instead gets suspension from Fox with a 38 Performance fork and DPX2 shock. You also move up the Shimano range and get a mix of SLX and XT drivetrain components, an FSA GRadient crankset and SLX level brakes. Price: $4,099USD / $5,499CAD / £3,995 / €4,295.

The Alpine Trail Carbon models will be available in early 2021, more info, here.

22 Comments

  • 18 0
 Marin killin' it this year!
  • 12 0
 Hats off to Marin for using female talent on their launch video. Well spec’d bikes are great too at prices that don’t make me have to consider a second mortgage. Just really happy about what they are doing right now as brand.
  • 7 0
 I will always choose the well spec'd Alloy over cheaper Carbon build!
  • 6 0
 this should be marinating in the minds of anyone on a non-sworks budget looking for a new enduro sled
  • 4 0
 Can we talk about the fact that the frame is only $2100?! That's cheaper than a lot of newer aluminum bikes coming out.
  • 1 0
 The Carbon 1 doesn't cost 3.345€ though. According to their website it's 3.659€.

The former would be a fairly decent price, while the latter isn't as attractive in comparison to bikes like the new Canyon Spectral 29 IMO...
  • 4 1
 Sick! I just want a 27.5 version, or Mullet Frown
  • 2 1
 I can't believe the manufacturers have taken this long to get mullets out.
  • 1 2
 I think these have the best geometry out of any frame out there at the moment for true enduro riding. Tonnes of bb drop, super short seat tubes, loads of reach and a proper head angle. Just a shame their paint schemes aren’t up to speed
  • 1 3
 too bad that geometry isn ´t about front triangle only...
  • 1 1
 @Mondbiker: Only half carbon too...
  • 1 0
 @landscapeben: Most bikes are only half.
  • 1 0
 The aluminium versions seem to have the same specs, but are $700 cheaper. You've got to really want a plastic front triangle! With aluminium back end...
  • 1 0
 That looks pretty damn good, and two water bottle mounts! Geometry looks dialed.
  • 2 0
 'Now available'..so its in stock?
  • 1 0
 by ek that looks nice and a really fun bike....
  • 1 0
 Shame NIkki Whiles was not in the video too....
  • 1 0
 finally ! beautiful simple bike Smile
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Process 153?
  • 2 0
 You mean 1/2 Carbon.
  • 1 0
 Give us a alloy frame kit plz
  • 1 0
 At that price point - why? This frame is a smoking deal.

Post a Comment



