Video: Mario Morata Shreds the New Lines at La Fenasosa Bike Park

Jul 8, 2020
by Sandro Szukat  

Video by Sandro Szukat
Rider: Mario Morata

Regions in Article
La Fenasosa

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
77143 views
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
73466 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
59587 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
56780 views
Now Closed: Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia
42260 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
38825 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
37682 views
Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
36598 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Vamoooooos!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009936
Mobile Version of Website