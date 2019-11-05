Video: Mark Matthews' BC Road Trip

Words: Marin

Spontaneous road trips are one of my favourite things to do in the summer, especially here in BC. There’s a generous variety of riding in the province and different microclimates. You can experience riding steep, technical rock faces in the coastal rainforest and high-speed flow through the arid interior all in the same weekend.The goal for this trip was to do a diverse loop to show a bit of everything, from technical trail riding to big mountain freerides lines. The route took us up to Whistler from Vancouver Island, then North through to Lillooet. From there we dipped south along the Fraser Canyon.The first part of the trip was awesome, kicking it off in Whistler and riding Green Monster, a really dope trail that’s steep, loose, and full unique rock slab features.Once we got to the interior it was time to bring an old school freeride zone back to life. Worn out but not forgotten, it didn’t take long to get things rolling here again.Next stop, Spences Bridge! This small community situated on the Thompson River is where I was first introduced to steep, loose chutes and big mountain freeriding back in 2012. That trip still brings back lots of good memories and nostalgia every time I roll through the region. The excitement to relive these moments was quickly derailed when the weather had other plans for us. The recent rainstorm put massive ruts down all the classic chutes lines. Nothing would be ridable without a few days of hard work, and we didn’t have that long of a timeline.We moved on to Della Creek, a classic downhill trail where you can camp right at the top. This spot is insanely fun! I mean, who hasn’t dreamed of jumping out of bed and straight into a 1000-meter descent? It begins just below the alpine and finishes off at the Fraser River. Get ready for a trail packed with steep chutes, swooping corners, and tons of side hits on the ridgeline.After a few days of riding smaller spots, this long, epic trail was the perfect way to end the trip.Video by Scott BellWords by Mark Matthews