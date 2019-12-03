Video: Mark Matthews Hits Big Jumps on a Small Bike in 'Hometown Trails'

Dec 3, 2019
by Mark Matthews  

Words by Mark Matthews
Video by Scott Bell Visuals with additional footage from Danny Gariepy
Photography by Cole Pellerin, Mark Matthews, and Ale Di Lullo

We spent a couple days down in the greater Victoria region to highlight some of the areas I grew up riding. All the way from Sooke to Sidney. I chose the Marin Hawk Hill for this project to see how hard I could push the bike. The bike is designed to be a playful trail bike with only 120mm of rear travel. I thought I would set mine up to be able to handle some bigger hits. I put a 130mm SR Suntour Auron fork up front and set the suspension up a little stiffer than you would for regular trail riding.

Cole Pellerin Photo

Mark Matthews Photo
The bike was a blast out there!

Cole Pellerin Photo
Cole Pellerin Photo
The locations we shot are also very special to me. We started off in Sooke up on Mount Quimper. From the fire lookout we dropped into some local favourites, like Airflow and K2. The fast, technical, rocky lines weaving in and out of arbutus forest is what I love about riding on southern Vancouver Island. I immediately feel at home in this sort of terrain because I grew up learning to ride in these places.

Cole Pellerin Photo
Next up it was time to check out a small forest I have spent countless hours building in. Back in 2012 I shot a film here called Sweat Equity with Aaron Larocoque to showcase all the lines I had been quietly working away on for almost 2 years. 7 years later, the zone is still full of my original dirt jumps, step downs, berms, and other freeride hits.


Photo by Ale Di Lullo
Earlier this year, Jordie Lunn took over the spot to freshen up the lines and add some of his own unique features to the zone. Jordie was one of my best friends and I was so stoked to see him bring this place back to life! Some of the old dirt take-offs were replaced with big/steep wooden ramps in ROUGH AF fashion, and a couple new hits were added in.

Cole Pellerin Photo
Although Jord and I only got a few sessions in together here, I will cherish every second of those rides. He made this already meaningful spot even more special to me. We filmed this video one week before his passing. #LiveLikeJordie

Photo by Ale Di Lullo


Regions in Article
Victoria

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Marin Mark Matthews


Must Read This Week
Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
227611 views
Must Watch: Pinkbike's 50 Best Edits of the Decade
57305 views
First Look: Sprindex's Adjustable-Rate Coil Spring
54576 views
Review: OneUp's EDC Stem & a New Way to Tighten Your Headset
49796 views
Opinion: What Would You Pay to Keep Air Inside Your Tires?
45578 views
Field Test: 2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC - It Says Downcountry on the Frame
41307 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride With or Without Gloves?
38151 views
Reader Story: The Rig v1 – A Custom Hardtail Frame with a Pinion Gearbox
34219 views

8 Comments

  • 8 0
 God damn, I really enjoyed that.
  • 2 0
 I thought you could only hit big jumps with bikes that had at least 180mm in the back and a dual crown fork??? Did these comments sections mislead me!?
  • 1 0
 Awesome. Said it on your last edit...nothing beats this one still: vimeo.com/67474409

Gets me stoked to ride more than anything - was bummed not to see it on the best 50 list.
  • 1 0
 What name's slapped on the bike doesn't matter. Who's on the bike does. Sick riding right there.
  • 1 0
 Slopecountry?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015387
Mobile Version of Website