Video: Mark Matthews Hits Big Jumps on a Small Bike in 'Hometown Trails'

Words by Mark Matthews
Video by Scott Bell Visuals with additional footage from Danny Gariepy
Photography by Cole Pellerin, Mark Matthews, and Ale Di Lullo
We spent a couple days down in the greater Victoria region to highlight some of the areas I grew up riding. All the way from Sooke to Sidney. I chose the Marin Hawk Hill for this project to see how hard I could push the bike. The bike is designed to be a playful trail bike with only 120mm of rear travel. I thought I would set mine up to be able to handle some bigger hits. I put a 130mm SR Suntour Auron fork up front and set the suspension up a little stiffer than you would for regular trail riding.
The locations we shot are also very special to me. We started off in Sooke up on Mount Quimper. From the fire lookout we dropped into some local favourites, like Airflow and K2. The fast, technical, rocky lines weaving in and out of arbutus forest is what I love about riding on southern Vancouver Island. I immediately feel at home in this sort of terrain because I grew up learning to ride in these places.
