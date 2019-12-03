Video: Mark Matthews Hits Big Jumps on a Small Bike in 'Hometown Trails'

The bike was a blast out there!

The locations we shot are also very special to me. We started off in Sooke up on Mount Quimper. From the fire lookout we dropped into some local favourites, like Airflow and K2. The fast, technical, rocky lines weaving in and out of arbutus forest is what I love about riding on southern Vancouver Island. I immediately feel at home in this sort of terrain because I grew up learning to ride in these places.

Next up it was time to check out a small forest I have spent countless hours building in. Back in 2012 I shot a film here called Sweat Equity with Aaron Larocoque to showcase all the lines I had been quietly working away on for almost 2 years. 7 years later, the zone is still full of my original dirt jumps, step downs, berms, and other freeride hits.

Earlier this year, Jordie Lunn took over the spot to freshen up the lines and add some of his own unique features to the zone. Jordie was one of my best friends and I was so stoked to see him bring this place back to life! Some of the old dirt take-offs were replaced with big/steep wooden ramps in ROUGH AF fashion, and a couple new hits were added in.

Although Jord and I only got a few sessions in together here, I will cherish every second of those rides. He made this already meaningful spot even more special to me. We filmed this video one week before his passing. #LiveLikeJordie

We spent a couple days down in the greater Victoria region to highlight some of the areas I grew up riding. All the way from Sooke to Sidney. I chose the Marin Hawk Hill for this project to see how hard I could push the bike. The bike is designed to be a playful trail bike with only 120mm of rear travel. I thought I would set mine up to be able to handle some bigger hits. I put a 130mm SR Suntour Auron fork up front and set the suspension up a little stiffer than you would for regular trail riding.