Video: Mark Matthews Films Every Ride For a Year in '365 Days of Riding'

Words

: Mark MatthewsOn January 1st, 2023, I was in the middle of a snowy ride and thought, "If I can ride today, why can't I ride every day this year?" I posted a quick Instagram story to announce it and knew I had to be accountable from that point forward. Riding for 365 days in one year is a somewhat intimidating challenge at first, but after a couple of months, it molds into a habit. I went on lots of short rides to avoid burnout and worked on skill-building rather than focusing solely on fitness. The consistency also resulted in significant fitness gains.The entire process of documenting and organizing the clips every day became an equally big task. I put together this video, taking 3 seconds from each day and placing them in chronological order from January 1st to December 31st. Witness an entire year unfold in just 18 minutes—enjoy!Photo by Hoshi Yoshida