Video: Mark Matthews Films Every Ride For a Year in '365 Days of Riding'

Words
: Mark Matthews
On January 1st, 2023, I was in the middle of a snowy ride and thought, "If I can ride today, why can't I ride every day this year?" I posted a quick Instagram story to announce it and knew I had to be accountable from that point forward. Riding for 365 days in one year is a somewhat intimidating challenge at first, but after a couple of months, it molds into a habit. I went on lots of short rides to avoid burnout and worked on skill-building rather than focusing solely on fitness. The consistency also resulted in significant fitness gains.
The entire process of documenting and organizing the clips every day became an equally big task. I put together this video, taking 3 seconds from each day and placing them in chronological order from January 1st to December 31st. Witness an entire year unfold in just 18 minutes—enjoy!
Photo by Hoshi Yoshida