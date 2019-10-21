Video: Mark Matthews Gets Sendy in 'Rainy Daze'

Mark Matthews: A man on a mission.

The fog seemed to be teasing us on our first day of shooting, blowing in and out of the background, making it seem as if we were working on different days every 10 minutes.

The start of Mark's personal jump line will keep away even some of the most seasoned riders. Tight corners, rhythm doubles down a narrow corridor, and a massive step down all need to be hit perfectly in order to maintain enough speed to clear the step up.

Speaking of the step up.. It's impressively big. With a cedar bridge leading into the take off, riding it in the rain made it even more risky.

Just your casual, everyday, mid trail suicide no hander...







Mark's ride of choice: the Marin Mount Vision complete with a matching PNW cockpit and dropper post.

That dirt though... It's drool inducing. This lip was nearly reclaimed by the forest and was covered with moss until Mark revamped it for filming.