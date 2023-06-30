Video: Mark Matthews Joins NOBL Wheels

When Mark Matthews reached out with an opportunity to build up some custom hoops for his new Marin prototype DH bike, we simply couldn’t say no. Mark hails from the Comox Valley where NOBL HQ is located, and he’s become a household name around these parts thanks to his brand of fearless and stylish freeride antics.



Pop up his YouTube channel and you’ll be treated to a blur of insanely fast POV and edit footage created from his international travels. But mostly, you’ll see the wet, rooty and technical trails that we live for here on Vancouver Island.



With that in mind, we’d like to welcome Mark Matthews to the NOBL Family. To celebrate the occasion, Max McCulloch documented some of the first rides on Mark’s new DH rig, rolling on our very own NOBL TR38s. — NOBL Wheels