Video: Mark Matthews Joins NOBL Wheels

Jun 30, 2023
by NOBL Wheels  

Words: NOBL

bigquotesWhen Mark Matthews reached out with an opportunity to build up some custom hoops for his new Marin prototype DH bike, we simply couldn’t say no. Mark hails from the Comox Valley where NOBL HQ is located, and he’s become a household name around these parts thanks to his brand of fearless and stylish freeride antics.

Pop up his YouTube channel and you’ll be treated to a blur of insanely fast POV and edit footage created from his international travels. But mostly, you’ll see the wet, rooty and technical trails that we live for here on Vancouver Island.

With that in mind, we’d like to welcome Mark Matthews to the NOBL Family. To celebrate the occasion, Max McCulloch documented some of the first rides on Mark’s new DH rig, rolling on our very own NOBL TR38s.NOBL Wheels




Wheels:

Rims: NOBL TR38
Hubs: Silver i9 Hydra
Spokes: D-Light Front // Race Rear
Nipples: Sapim Black Alloy
Graphics: Silver Shadow

#NOBLwheels

Posted In:
Videos Nobl Mark Matthews


Author Info:
NOBLwheels avatar

Member since Nov 19, 2015
32 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
67485 views
First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel
59434 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
51913 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3
45874 views
Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters
42691 views
Tech Randoms - Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
37706 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta SX V5
36598 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
34103 views

3 Comments
  • 3 0
 This guy must be real fast, he's got 2 first names
  • 1 0
 While a cool company I hope their durability improves, I have a friend who rides for them and is smashing wheels left and right.
  • 1 0
 Badass rider with a badass company. An Island love story.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.055367
Mobile Version of Website