Video: Mark Matthews Rides the Jordie Lunn Bike Park Gravity Zone on Opening Day

The builders used the landscape beautifully and incorporated tons of natural elements into the trails. This huge berm hugging a mossy rock is the perfect example.

Chasing project manager, Dean Tennant, down "Snakehole DH".

Snakehole DH is a really sick mix of terrain. There's fast technical sections that lead into groomed berms, wallrides, and jumps! Darren Berrecloth and his crew did an amazing job building this one.

One of my favourite rock features.

The first lap down "Berm Reynolds" was a treat. This trail is lightning fast.

Hour... 10? Still smiling! The excitement didn't stop.

Looking out towards downtown Victoria.

Perfect grip!

I definitely worked Scott overtime.