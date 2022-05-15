Video: Mark Matthews Rides the Jordie Lunn Bike Park Gravity Zone on Opening Day

Here we are for opening day of the Gravity Zone at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park! Vibes were sky high all day. The announcement and ribbon cutting went down at 10am and many riders stayed until sundown. People of all ages and styles found time on their Tuesday to spend the day getting first tracks. This is a one-of-a-kind trail network!
This is the level of riding and trail building Victoria riders have been after for years. Well done to the city of Langford and everyone involved in this new network, you've set the bar ridiculously high for public bike parks. What an amazing tribute to one of my favourite humans. ❤️ #livelikejordieLangford Gravity Zone mountain biking trails
Photos by Jarrett Lindal
Video by Scott Bell
