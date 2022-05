Video: Mark Matthews Rides the Jordie Lunn Bike Park Gravity Zone on Opening Day

The builders used the landscape beautifully and incorporated tons of natural elements into the trails. This huge berm hugging a mossy rock is the perfect example.

Chasing project manager, Dean Tennant, down "Snakehole DH".

Snakehole DH is a really sick mix of terrain. There's fast technical sections that lead into groomed berms, wallrides, and jumps! Darren Berrecloth and his crew did an amazing job building this one.

One of my favourite rock features.

The first lap down "Berm Reynolds" was a treat. This trail is lightning fast.

Hour... 10? Still smiling! The excitement didn't stop.

Looking out towards downtown Victoria.

Perfect grip!

I definitely worked Scott overtime.

Here we are for opening day of the Gravity Zone at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park! Vibes were sky high all day. The announcement and ribbon cutting went down at 10am and many riders stayed until sundown. People of all ages and styles found time on their Tuesday to spend the day getting first tracks. This is a one-of-a-kind trail network!This is the level of riding and trail building Victoria riders have been after for years. Well done to the city of Langford and everyone involved in this new network, you've set the bar ridiculously high for public bike parks. What an amazing tribute to one of my favourite humans. ❤️Photos by J arrett Lindal Video by Scott Bell