Video: Mark Matthews Wakes From Hibernation to Build Trails

When we think about what excites us in mountain biking, the words ‘More Trail’ really sum it up. As riders we’re always looking to explore new areas and push a little further, and our new 2022 MTB apparel line was built with that in mind. But it’s also important to acknowledge that sustainable trail systems don’t happen by chance. Dedicated members of the community put in the time to create a better riding experience for all. We will support them with our 501 Trail Pledge, while also encouraging more people to get involved, because we see trail stewardship as an opportunity to become a more complete rider, not just an obligation. — Andrew Hammond, Director of Brand Marketing