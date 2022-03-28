Video: Mark Matthews Wakes From Hibernation to Build Trails

|Spring has arrived! Our subterranean camera witnesses a mountain bicycle trail builder wake from hibernation. And on this exciting day, we're launching More Trail.
Our love for mountain biking is best summed up in two words: More Trail. It's about pushing your boundaries to become a more complete rider and getting more out of the MTB experience—going farther, riding faster, finding more confidence, and getting involved. This year we introduced a range of apparel that can take your riding to the next level. And we’ve committed to helping create and maintain the places where that happens, by supporting your local builders every time you purchase PEARL iZUMi gear as part of our 501 Trail Pledge.—Pearl Izumi
To accompany the video release, Pearl Izumi announced today that it has created the 501 Trail Pledge, which entails 500 hours of trail work annually and a donation of 1% of its mountain bike apparel sales to nonprofit grassroots trail organizations. Whenever a customer buys a product, Pearl Izumi will donate to a trail organization based where the purchase occurred.
Video: Scott Bell VisualsPhotos: Jarrett Lindal MediaStarring: Mark Matthews
|When we think about what excites us in mountain biking, the words ‘More Trail’ really sum it up. As riders we’re always looking to explore new areas and push a little further, and our new 2022 MTB apparel line was built with that in mind. But it’s also important to acknowledge that sustainable trail systems don’t happen by chance. Dedicated members of the community put in the time to create a better riding experience for all. We will support them with our 501 Trail Pledge, while also encouraging more people to get involved, because we see trail stewardship as an opportunity to become a more complete rider, not just an obligation.—Andrew Hammond, Director of Brand Marketing
