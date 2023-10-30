Video: Mark Scott's Sufferfest in a 'A Full Round of Golf'

Oct 30, 2023
by santacruzbicycles  
Words: Santa Cruz

Tales of derring-do have emanated from the Tweed Valley for thousands of years; from the brutal, lawless Border Reivers, to the fisherman who travelled the globe to sample Scotland’s finest Salmon river or the hardy, stoic mill workers of the 19th and 20th century, there have always been tales to tell, and a spirited bunch who would happily undertake acts to place themselves into folklore.

The Valleys laid back ebb and flow of everyday life, mixed with a topography that alights a sparkle in any two-wheeled pilots eye has seen mountain biking thrown into the mixing pot of it’s future history and tales.
mark scott gleefully rides along a singletrack path on a crisp british afternoon
Mark Scott searches the sidewalk for motivation
The trail builders saw potential, the racers raced, and many under-sung hero’s spent countless hours amongst the blocks of Sitka Spruce, slowly chipping, trimming and sculpting their artwork onto the slopes that surround Innerleithen.

So it was that the “Golfie” and it’s world class network of trails, or Caberston Forest and Cairn Hill if we’re being official, entered the nomenclature of every aspiring rider or trailer creator in Britain as a standard to aim for.
mark scott gleefully rides along a singletrack path on a crisp british afternoon
A short ride from the village centre, The Golfie, located above Innerleithen’s Golf course, is in a constant state of flux. Trails appear, then slowly fade from memory, only for others to emerge and alight the forest with sounds of joy. It is a dynamic place, shaped by those who care.
a santa cruz tallboy
To ride every trail on this hill is a task few have attempted, let alone completed. Rising up to over 600m, to do so requires an insane level of fitness, and commitment. Then you need the “knowledge” - knowing of every trail on this hill, some dating back to the 80’s, requires a local’s eye and support of those that have traced this expanse. The trails range from mellow-ish, through to EWS hard, and too hard for EWS, challenges. In short, it isn’t simply about fitness. You must be good. You must be liked by the community. You must be……mad.
a GPS unit displaying an impressive amount of ascending by bicycle

As for how many trails and how far a “Full round of Golf” is? That’s the beauty of it, you simply won’t know until you try.

Posted In:
Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Mark Scott


Author Info:
santacruzbicycles avatar

Member since Mar 26, 2018
3 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
80285 views
Field Test: Unno Burn - You Know You're Curious
67551 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
54194 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
54101 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
52732 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
52620 views
Signa Sports United's Internetstores GmbH Declares Insolvency
51465 views
Field Test: Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
45380 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Hell of a job. Full respect for pushing through to the finish.





Newsletter Signup


Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041198
Mobile Version of Website