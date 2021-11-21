Video: Mark Wallace, Dillon Butcher, Daniel Fleury & Cole Nichol Explore Scenic Trails in 'Arthur'

"Arthur" - A name derived from an old Celtic word meaning 'Bear.'
Riders
Dillon Butcher
Daniel Fleury
Cole Nichol
Mark Wallace
Filming & Editing
Calvin Huth
Music
Cold Little Heart - Michael Kiwanuka
This one means a lot to me!
Photo taken during the final sequence. Photo By the talented - Daniel Fleury
Spending hours and hours alone waiting to see a bear, hiking in the woods laughing with your friends packed up with gear, or waiting for the right moment when the river valley begins to shine and show her beauty. I wanted each shot to be difficult and have a story behind them. I wanted to make something beautiful to share with the world. I hope you enjoy.
- Calvin
For those who enjoy Vimeo
