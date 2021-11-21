Video: Mark Wallace, Dillon Butcher, Daniel Fleury & Cole Nichol Explore Scenic Trails in 'Arthur'

Nov 21, 2021
by Calvin Huth  

"Arthur" - A name derived from an old Celtic word meaning 'Bear.'

Riders
Dillon Butcher
Daniel Fleury
Cole Nichol
Mark Wallace

Filming & Editing
Calvin Huth

Music
Cold Little Heart - Michael Kiwanuka

Photo by Daniel Fleury Final Sequence Photo. Arthur.
Photo taken during the final sequence. Photo By the talented - Daniel Fleury

This one means a lot to me!

Spending hours and hours alone waiting to see a bear, hiking in the woods laughing with your friends packed up with gear, or waiting for the right moment when the river valley begins to shine and show her beauty. I wanted each shot to be difficult and have a story behind them. I wanted to make something beautiful to share with the world. I hope you enjoy.
- Calvin

For those who enjoy Vimeo

9 Comments

  • 6 0
 WOW! Absolutely killed it. Really great timing and speed. Maybe just me, but I fealt you captured the feeling of being in the air so well.
  • 2 0
 Excellent Calvin
  • 1 0
 Thank you for that piece of art! Enjoyed every second of it Smile
  • 1 0
 Wow, everything about that was amazing, Bravo Calvin and team.
  • 1 0
 All this needed is David Attenboroughs voice. So cinematic.
  • 1 0
 Beautiful vid. Island vibes.
  • 1 0
 Amazing video, I love the title
  • 1 0
 Someone was very proud of the shot at 3:00 Thanks for the shot leaf!
  • 1 0
 Stunning. Great video!

