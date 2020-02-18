Video: Mark Wallace Training on his Enduro and Downhill Bike on Vancouver Island

Feb 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesEpisode 3 of Between the Races features Mark 'Shark' Wallace, the silent assassin hailing from British Columbia. The softly-spoken Canadian has always had a scary amount of confidence both on and off the bike, as well as being one of the nicest guys in DH. His performance on the race track is a true testament to his raw natural talent and growing up with a trail park in his back garden helped to hone his skills from a young age. The hard-working rider tunes his bikes as hard as his training routine and he continues to go as fast as possible at his local mountain, Prevost, BC.Monster Energy


8 Comments

  • 5 0
 1:25 min Phew. I got to go home mate, don't feel like could keep up with you today Wink
Good luck with 2020 plans!
  • 1 0
 @allbiker , @Teepee146 : Yep, that was cool !
  • 2 0
 With that childrens helmet!!! I wouldn't even do it with a parachute on my back.
  • 4 0
 That first jump on the wooden feature was rad!!!
  • 2 0
 When I first saw the red kit I thought why he suddenly started riding for Trek Big Grin
  • 1 0
 My career goals are backward, what do i need to do to live in duncan?
  • 2 0
 I need a new back yard.
  • 1 0
 What a terrific forest!!! OMG

