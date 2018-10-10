Video: Marshall Mullen Rides the Specialized Turbo Kenevo at the OG Rampage Site in Virgin, Utah

The Specialized Levo was the first ebike I owned. I remember after the first week into riding it, I thought an ideal ebike should be an aggressive long travel enduro bike, with a dual crown fork. This idea was not feasible at the time. However fast forward to a year, the Kenevo was released and I knew right away that this was the bike. I received the Kenevo early on and although challenging, I put a Fox 40 on the front, a Deity cockpit and a new set of Carbon Roval Fattie wheels to help shave some weight off the bike.
When I built up the Kenevo, I knew I wanted to take it to Utah. I had some doubts in the beginning just because it was an e-bike. But everywhere I went, nothing seemed to hold it back. The bigger I went on it, the better it felt. I knew the potential was there and we had to try it.
I was blown away after we completed this project. The Kenevo handled the jumps, drops, and loose terrain Virgin had to offer. It is one thing to have a bike that performs on downhill and drops, but when you have one that can also handle climbs, that’s different.
This project really opened my eyes to the endless possibilities of my Kenevo. I think the future is bright. - Marshall Mullen
2 Comments
Post a Comment