Video: Marshall Mullen Rides the Specialized Turbo Kenevo at the OG Rampage Site in Virgin, Utah

- Marshall Mullen

Marshall putting his Specialized Kenevo to work.

Things got steep towards the top.

It's not every day you get to pedal to the top at the OG Rampage Site

After making it to the top, Marshall prepares to drop in.

Staying low and fast

Hitting one of the big drops on the ridge.

Marshall & Jasper Wesseleman reviewing footage.

The views in Virgin, Utah never disappoint.

The morning sunrise light is always on point in Virgin.

Marshall descending down one of the other ridgelines.

It doesn't matter which way you look. There is always an amazing backdrop.

Sending it over a mini canyon gap

Eyeing the double drop

Keeping it low

Marshall sending the step down towards the bottom of the OG Rampage site.

It was hard to gauge the speed initially as you are going into it blind.

Dropping into the steep double drop shoot.

The Specialized Kenevo and Fox 40 combo are no problem for the steep double drop shoot.

Marshall was excited to be able to take his Specialized Kenevo to the OG Rampage site.

The Specialized Levo was the first ebike I owned. I remember after the first week into riding it, I thought an ideal ebike should be an aggressive long travel enduro bike, with a dual crown fork. This idea was not feasible at the time. However fast forward to a year, the Kenevo was released and I knew right away that this was the bike. I received the Kenevo early on and although challenging, I put a Fox 40 on the front, a Deity cockpit and a new set of Carbon Roval Fattie wheels to help shave some weight off the bike.When I built up the Kenevo, I knew I wanted to take it to Utah. I had some doubts in the beginning just because it was an e-bike. But everywhere I went, nothing seemed to hold it back. The bigger I went on it, the better it felt. I knew the potential was there and we had to try it.I was blown away after we completed this project. The Kenevo handled the jumps, drops, and loose terrain Virgin had to offer. It is one thing to have a bike that performs on downhill and drops, but when you have one that can also handle climbs, that’s different.This project really opened my eyes to the endless possibilities of my Kenevo. I think the future is bright.