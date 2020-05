During this lockdown period, we intend to keep our athletes trained in more ways than one... Enter 'On The Spanners', a new mini-series where our veteran mechanics try to teach their other half's, the tricks of the trade, all through the power of the internet during this lockdown period! Greg Minnaar, the G.O.A.T on a downhill bike, but in over 20 years of racing he's never bled a set of brakes. Can Marshy show him something new?! — The Syndicate