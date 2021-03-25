Video: Martha Gill Bashes Mucky Ruts on Slick & Slimy Trails

Mar 25, 2021
by Tom Caldwell  

One soggy day back in December, I headed out with Martha into what I thought was going to be a gloomy, wet woodland where my camera struggled to see anything. It was wet, I won’t lie. But, it was actually quite a picturesque spot with some pretty cool corners and trail features, albeit a very slick and slimy day. The freshie switchback ruts she’d cut in were prime and a credit to her digging skills.. and ability to then ride them and have a right old laugh at the same time. 

Images for Microshift project with Martha Gill. Photos by Gerry Paddock.

Martha and the steed on her home turf, ready to open it up down the moorlands.  Sadly stolen not long after this shoot, god damn bike thieves.  

Images for Microshift project with Martha Gill. Photos by Gerry Paddock.

Grit your teeth and hold on, because you will inevitably get grit in your teeth. Just behind where this shot was taken, Martha struggled to stop on trail after going out of shot and nearly fell a good 30ft into a boulder filled river bed.

Images for Microshift project with Martha Gill. Photos by Gerry Paddock.

Proper mucky. Martha is running the Advent X mech and shifter from Microshift along with wide range cassette. Seems to hold up really well with the UK grit and grime.  

Images for Microshift project with Martha Gill. Photos by Gerry Paddock.

Pinned through the lower woods. We had budding young Gerry Paddock along to help out on photo duty, younger brother of World Cup and YT photographer Isac Paddock.  

Images for Microshift project with Martha Gill. Photos by Gerry Paddock.

And back up to the top for more soggy runs.. you have to be prepared to train in all conditions round these parts..  

Video / Words - Caldwell Visuals 
Photos - Gerry Paddock

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Microshift Martha Gill Tom Caldwell


Must Read This Week
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
98390 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
93245 views
6 Ways to Protect Your Bikes with Better Security Practices
56707 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?
55803 views
Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike
50088 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
39173 views
Greg Minnaar Shares his Training Difficulties Following a COVID-19 Diagnosis
36933 views
Specialized Partners with Tesla Co-Founder for a New Battery Recycling Solution
33292 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 We need to come up with a name for sloppy muddy edits, something akin to shredit: sloppit, medit? hum...? Excellent edit, btw.
  • 1 0
 Cool! Martha is pretty rad! If I had Microshift gear, I could have been riding all week in Sydney without an issue it looks like.
  • 1 0
 Stoked on Martha Gill and mud.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007800
Mobile Version of Website