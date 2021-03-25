Video: Martha Gill Bashes Mucky Ruts on Slick & Slimy Trails

One soggy day back in December, I headed out with Martha into what I thought was going to be a gloomy, wet woodland where my camera struggled to see anything. It was wet, I won’t lie. But, it was actually quite a picturesque spot with some pretty cool corners and trail features, albeit a very slick and slimy day. The freshie switchback ruts she’d cut in were prime and a credit to her digging skills.. and ability to then ride them and have a right old laugh at the same time.Martha and the steed on her home turf, ready to open it up down the moorlands. Sadly stolen not long after this shoot, god damn bike thieves.Grit your teeth and hold on, because you will inevitably get grit in your teeth. Just behind where this shot was taken, Martha struggled to stop on trail after going out of shot and nearly fell a good 30ft into a boulder filled river bed.Proper mucky. Martha is running the Advent X mech and shifter from Microshift along with wide range cassette. Seems to hold up really well with the UK grit and grime.Pinned through the lower woods. We had budding young Gerry Paddock along to help out on photo duty, younger brother of World Cup and YT photographer Isac Paddock.And back up to the top for more soggy runs.. you have to be prepared to train in all conditions round these parts..Video / Words - Caldwell VisualsPhotos - Gerry Paddock