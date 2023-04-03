Video: Martha Gill Kick Starts her Race Season in 'Crankworx Chronicles'

Apr 3, 2023
by Martha Gill  

Produced & Edited by Martha Gill
Filmed by Jim Topliss
Additional Footage by RedBull TV


I'm excited to share with you my new YouTube video series called Crankworx Chronicles - documenting my 2023 season racing every event at the Crankworx World Tour. Episode 1 in Rotorua covers everything from the highs and lows of racing, my approach and process for each event, and champagne showers and shoeys with the girls! If you enjoy this video make sure to subscribe to my YouTube so you don't miss out on seeing the next episode which will be Crankworx Cairns at the end of May. Smile

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Martha Gill Crankworx Rotorua 2023 PBWMN


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 "Are you guys silly? [Those girls] are still gonna send it!" - Larry Enticer





