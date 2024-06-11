Powered by Outside

Video: Martha Gill Leads the Queen of Crankworx Standings Ahead of Innsbruck

Jun 11, 2024
by Martha Gill  

With Crankworx Innsbruck fast approaching, we at Gowaan Collective wanted to take a look back and share with you how the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour in Cairns went down for us as a team!

Crankworx Chronicles Ep 2 - a recap of how the whole week went for the team. There was challenging weather all week with constant schedule changes making practice and competing more difficult. We persevered with several setbacks, but took away some good positives from this week


A POV practice lap with Martha down the famous Downhill track. This lap was a lot drier than when we ended up racing!


POV of the Dual Slalom track - a fast and furious 25 seconds of rollers, rhythm sections, jumps, wall rides, berms, & flat corners.


Join Jayden for a lap down the Speed & Style course, with some front flips and back flips for added spice.

We're looking forward to competing at Crankworx Innsbruck this week, with Downhill being cancelled there's only 3 events here this year - Speed & Style, Dual Slalom, and Pumptrack. Jayden's looking to continue his upward progression in his events as Martha looks to hold on to that overall lead! Stay tuned with how the events go by subscribing to our YouTube channel by clicking here and following us on Instagram @gowaan.collective by clicking here.

