The stunning backdrop of Scotland is the landscape for the latest edit from the crew at DEITY, "Torridon"! Featuring Martha Gill on board the Skywire Carbon Handlebar and Copperhead 35/OS Stem, enjoy a slice of exploration as DEITY partners with Unieed Creative and taps into the essence of mountain biking.Original Score by Martha GillFilmed/Edited by Unieed CreativePhotography by Gee Milner