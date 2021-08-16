Video: Martha Gill Rips a Gravel Bike

We love that gravel bikes land us at the cross section of mountain and road, taking the best of both worlds and allowing us the freedom to explore new terrain in different ways. PNW Ambassador, Martha Gill, outfitted her gravel rig with our full suite of products and put it through its paces in the UK Lake District to show just how capable these bikes can be when you have the right components to unlock their full potential.
As Martha so deftly proved, upgrading your gravel bike with our Rainier 27.2 dropper post
unlocks a whole new level of fun and adventure. With 125mm of travel, the Rainier 27.2 Gen 3 offers the most drop available in a 27.2 diameter post. While you might not feel comfortable railing berms on your 700c gravel bike like Martha, at least you can take comfort in knowing your equipment won't hold you back.
Rider: Martha Gill
Film/Photo: Ben Gerrish of HDDN Media
The Rainier 27.2 is ready to hit the gravel road and our other droppers are back in stock and waiting for adventure. Whether you're grinding gravel or hitting the trails, we've got what you need: PNW Components
