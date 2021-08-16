Video: Martha Gill Rips a Gravel Bike

Aug 16, 2021
by PNW Components  

We love that gravel bikes land us at the cross section of mountain and road, taking the best of both worlds and allowing us the freedom to explore new terrain in different ways. PNW Ambassador, Martha Gill, outfitted her gravel rig with our full suite of products and put it through its paces in the UK Lake District to show just how capable these bikes can be when you have the right components to unlock their full potential.

Gravel bikes need love too. They re capable of more than meandering along railroad grade trails and city paths and are eager to adventure in search of the same thrills our MTB s experience. Martha Gill s gravel rig takes full advantage of the Coast Cockpit and redesigned Rainier 27.2 as she pushes its limits in the UK s Lake District. Photo by Ben Gerrish of HDDN Media.

Get the most from your gravel rig. The Rainier 27.2 is now equipped with travel adjust to help you dial in your fit and push your gravel bike to its limits.

As Martha so deftly proved, upgrading your gravel bike with our Rainier 27.2 dropper post unlocks a whole new level of fun and adventure. With 125mm of travel, the Rainier 27.2 Gen 3 offers the most drop available in a 27.2 diameter post. While you might not feel comfortable railing berms on your 700c gravel bike like Martha, at least you can take comfort in knowing your equipment won't hold you back.

Gravel bikes need love too. They re capable of more than meandering along railroad grade trails and city paths and are eager to adventure in search of the same thrills our MTB s experience. Martha Gill s gravel rig takes full advantage of the Coast Cockpit and redesigned Rainier 27.2 as she pushes its limits in the UK s Lake District. Photo by Ben Gerrish of HDDN Media.

Gravel bikes need love too. They re capable of more than meandering along railroad grade trails and city paths and are eager to adventure in search of the same thrills our MTB s experience. Martha Gill s gravel rig takes full advantage of the Coast Cockpit and redesigned Rainier 27.2 as she pushes its limits in the UK s Lake District. Photo by Ben Gerrish of HDDN Media.

Gravel bikes need love too. They re capable of more than meandering along railroad grade trails and city paths and are eager to adventure in search of the same thrills our MTB s experience. Martha Gill s gravel rig takes full advantage of the Coast Cockpit and redesigned Rainier 27.2 as she pushes its limits in the UK s Lake District. Photo by Ben Gerrish of HDDN Media.

Gravel bikes need love too. They re capable of more than meandering along railroad grade trails and city paths and are eager to adventure in search of the same thrills our MTB s experience. Martha Gill s gravel rig takes full advantage of the Coast Cockpit and redesigned Rainier 27.2 as she pushes its limits in the UK s Lake District. Photo by Ben Gerrish of HDDN Media.

Rider: Martha Gill
Film/Photo: Ben Gerrish of HDDN Media

The Rainier 27.2 is ready to hit the gravel road and our other droppers are back in stock and waiting for adventure. Whether you're grinding gravel or hitting the trails, we've got what you need: PNW Components

Posted In:
Videos PNW Components Martha Gill


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Maribor World Cup DH 2021
102040 views
Final Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
101411 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
85087 views
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
80991 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
63321 views
Review: Küat's New Kashima-Coated Piston Pro X Bike Rack
60967 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021
54028 views
Red Bull Rampage Announces 2021 Athlete List & Confirms New Venue
48026 views

10 Comments

  • 5 1
 Cool, Martha is an amazing rider great skills. But I watch this and think "why not an XC rig??" Has a dropper and all....
  • 3 0
 Not gunna lie... I enjoyed the clip- but had the same thought. Maybe gravel bikes like this are great for someone who can only have 1 bike for one reason or another- that makes some sense to me... but otherwise, it strikes me as kind of silly.
  • 2 0
 In this case you're probably right. But 95%+ of people aren't riding 'gravel' like that. That was probably used for cool shots for the video and definitely is a 'normal' gravel ride.
  • 2 0
 @phobospwns: personal anecdote on gravel bikes I guess. So I have a couple of bikes and I tend to lean to the gravity side of things but I also own a gravel bike. My enduro bike handles your standard xc ride fine but is a bit slow. I also enjoy true "gravel" roads which are plentiful near me and I enjoy some road riding. A gravel bike lets me take roads for a ways quickly, hop onto some unimproved road, and then maybe sneak in a little xc. If I bought a pure xc bike, I would seldom pick it over my trail/enduro bike. I grab the gravel bike and hit easy enough trails because it is different.
  • 2 0
 I love the gravel bike action for the riding that is too dull on an mtb but too much for the road bike. Opens up loads of riding that would not be worth while normally.
  • 1 0
 absolutely. it also makes the rides that are half pavement for access more bearable
  • 1 0
 We couldn't agree more. Gravel riding is a fun in between when we're looking to shake things up, get a little uncomfortable, and cover a lot of ground at the same time.
  • 2 0
 She aired that thing out pretty nice, I enjoyed the little mini whips- that's nice shredding with drop bars!
  • 1 0
 Yeah she did! We love goofin around on gravel bikes, but we definitely don't get that zesty with it.
  • 1 0
 braze yourselves, winter is coming

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008724
Mobile Version of Website