Take a deep dive into the mountain bike quiver of a competitive multidiscipline Crankworx racer, and get the inside scoop on what equipment it takes, as well as the diverse skillset it takes to compete at the sharp end of so many disciplines of racing.00:00 - Intro00:22 - DH Bike01:27 - Pumptrack Bike02:28 - Speed & Style + Dual Slalom Bike03:31 - Air DH Bike04:50 - Outro