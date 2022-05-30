Watch
Video: Martin Krejčí is a Wild Man in 'My Lines'
May 30, 2022
by
Vít Krejčí
Follow
Following
Martin Krejci: My Lines
by
hagy
I've been working on this video long time so I want to show you some of my own trails which took me few years of building, hundreds of blisters but incalculable joy. I sometimes ride a moto so I had to include it.
—
Martin Krejčí
Camera: Benjamin Jícha
Posted In:
Videos
