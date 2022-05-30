Video: Martin Krejčí is a Wild Man in 'My Lines'

May 30, 2022
by Vít Krejčí  
Martin Krejci: My Lines

bigquotesI've been working on this video long time so I want to show you some of my own trails which took me few years of building, hundreds of blisters but incalculable joy. I sometimes ride a moto so I had to include it.Martin Krejčí

photo Benjemin J cha

Camera: Benjamin Jícha

Posted In:
Videos


