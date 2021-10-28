Video: Martin Maes & Noga Korem Shred their Enduro Bikes in Les Orres

Oct 28, 2021
by GT Bicycles  


Open space, fresh air, winding ribbons of dirt snaking through the woods; there’s nothing quite like a day out on the mountain bike. Whether it’s riding the local spot for the millionth time or exploring new terrain, our bikes bring us a feeling of freedom, accomplishment, and most importantly, fun. Martin Maes and Noga Korem are two of the top enduro racers in the sport, but at the end of the day, they’re just two people who love to ride and have a good time on their bikes. That was exactly the goal when they set out to film in the mountains of France; unleash the good times on the Force Carbon!

Matt Wragg photo

Matt Wragg photo

Matt Wragg photo

Matt Wragg photo

Matt Wragg photo

Matt Wragg photo

Matt Wragg photo

Matt Wragg photo

Matt Wragg photo

Matt Wragg photo

Matt Wragg photo

Matt Wragg photo

Film/Edit: Jules Bellot
Images by Matt Wragg


Check out the bikes

View the full Force Carbon, Unleashed series featuring Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, Ethan Donohoe and Trevor Burke here.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos GT Martin Maes Noga Korem


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Those ridge line shots were absolutely stunning,
  • 1 0
 That dirt looks amazing.

