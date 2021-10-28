Video: Martin Maes & Noga Korem Shred their Enduro Bikes in Les Orres

Open space, fresh air, winding ribbons of dirt snaking through the woods; there’s nothing quite like a day out on the mountain bike. Whether it’s riding the local spot for the millionth time or exploring new terrain, our bikes bring us a feeling of freedom, accomplishment, and most importantly, fun. Martin Maes and Noga Korem are two of the top enduro racers in the sport, but at the end of the day, they’re just two people who love to ride and have a good time on their bikes. That was exactly the goal when they set out to film in the mountains of France; unleash the good times on the Force Carbon!
Film/Edit: Jules Bellot
Images by Matt Wragg
