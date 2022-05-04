Video: Martin Maes' Everyday Life in Belgium

In a new episode of the Take a Lap series, we traveled to Nandrin, Belgium, to find out what Martin Maes is like beyond competition in his everyday life in the place where he grew up.Martin Maes welcomed us into his home for a peek inside his life. No racing, no pressure, just at home in Nandrin, Belgium. With a month to go before the Enduro World Series season begins, Martin showed us how the bike has always been present in his life and how he has grown after the birth of his daughter, Clementine, or “Clem,” as he calls her.The Belgian rider joined the Orbea Fox Enduro Team this season to further the team’s collective goal of performing their best at the Enduro World Series and fighting their way to the top.Martin also signed on to become a key player in the development and testing process of Orbea products, which was seen during the Lourdes Downhill World Cup, where Martin competed on a modified Rallon under the OOlab project. You’ll find him again at Fort William later this summer.