Video: Martin Maes, Noga Korem & Wyn Masters Take On EWS Pietra Ligure

Sep 23, 2020
by GT Bicycles  

bigquotesHot weather, long stages, and massive climbs. Vibe out with Martin Maes, Wyn Masters, Noga Korem, and the GTFR crew as they ride, relax and race in Pietra Ligure, Finale for round 2 of the Enduro World Series.

Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos GT Martin Maes Noga Korem Wyn Masters Enduro World Series Ews Pietra Ligure 2020


