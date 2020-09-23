Pinkbike.com
Video: Martin Maes, Noga Korem & Wyn Masters Take On EWS Pietra Ligure
Sep 23, 2020
GT Bicycles
Hot weather, long stages, and massive climbs. Vibe out with Martin Maes, Wyn Masters, Noga Korem, and the GTFR crew as they ride, relax and race in Pietra Ligure, Finale for round 2 of the Enduro World Series.
Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
GT
Martin Maes
Noga Korem
Wyn Masters
Enduro World Series
Ews Pietra Ligure 2020
