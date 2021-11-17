Video: Martin Maes on Fatherhood and his Return to the Podium

Film/Edit: Jules Bellot

Photos: Sven Martin

Take a look back as Martin Maes re-shapes his perspective on racing after entering a new phase of his life, fatherhood. Martin's 2021 Enduro World Series season would start on an immense high with the birth of his daughter, Clementine. A disappointing low would soon follow, when a tough crash in his season opener at La Thuile resulted in a concussion. Sometimes results don't match expectations, but Martin would begin to find his flow and re-build confidence in Crans Montana with a return to the podium, and the flat out race pace he is known for.