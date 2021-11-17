Video: Martin Maes on Fatherhood and his Return to the Podium

Nov 17, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

Take a look back as Martin Maes re-shapes his perspective on racing after entering a new phase of his life, fatherhood. Martin's 2021 Enduro World Series season would start on an immense high with the birth of his daughter, Clementine. A disappointing low would soon follow, when a tough crash in his season opener at La Thuile resulted in a concussion. Sometimes results don't match expectations, but Martin would begin to find his flow and re-build confidence in Crans Montana with a return to the podium, and the flat out race pace he is known for.




EWS Crans Montana Switzerland.

EWS Crans Montana Switzerland.

EWS Crans Montana Switzerland.
EWS Crans Montana Switzerland.

EWS Crans Montana Switzerland.

Film/Edit: Jules Bellot
Photos: Sven Martin


Posted In:
Videos Martin Maes


Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
181516 views
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
58977 views
Are Bike Brands Greenwashing? We Asked An Expert
49510 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
42564 views
Video: The Key Techniques For Hitting Any Drop - How To Bike with Ben Cathro Episode 9
36226 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
35646 views
Check Out: New Tubeless Valves, Angle Headsets, Flat Pedal Shoes, & Fancy Pants
33444 views
The Matchup: 2021 Trek Slash or Fuel EX? - All-Mountain Bike vs Trail Bike
33304 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.006877
Mobile Version of Website