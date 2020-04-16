Video: Martin Maes vs a Racing Drone in 'Race Against the Machine'

Apr 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Press Release: GT

Today, technology - and drones in particular - makes it possible to produce high-quality content and to follow the exploits of extreme sportsmen and women in action very closely. Martin Maes, a mountain biker and enduro world vice-champion, wanted to challenge a race drone and see if this remote-controlled device would be able to follow him throughout one of his training courses.


For Martin Maes, whether in competition or on every training outing, there is only one thing that counts: speed. Going fast, as fast as possible. As an introduction to his project, Martin explains:

[QUOTE author=Martin Maes"]Recently, in addition to the stabilisers, action cameras and conventional drones that we were starting to get used to, we have recently seen the appearance of racing drones, so-called fpv drones. I was quite impressed to see how fast their pilots are able to make them go, and with what precision ... It's super impressive, especially at high speed![/QUOTE]

That's all it took to give Martin the idea of an original racing format, which he filmed with the help of a small production team. Martin simply challenged the drone and its pilot, and suggested that they organise a race on a downhill track. After a few consecutive runs, Martin and the race drone, through the intermediary of his pilot, literally pulled the whip for a high stakes downhill race! Hence the name that was also given to this project: Race Against The Machine.


The story doesn't say whether Martin has already decided to challenge another machine, for example on his simulator or at the controls of a console ... before he finds his way back to the trails and the path of enduro competitions. In the meantime, he too is making the most of his time to stay in shape, respecting the confinement rules. We can also specify, for all intents and purposes, that the filming took place before the directives dictated by the current health situation, and that Martin simply chose to publish the video at a time that seemed appropriate to him.

10 Comments

  • 4 0
 Maes may not be the most exciting personality, but I love his riding style, so clean and precise, but also not lacking in steez. Dude just dances on the bike.
  • 2 0
 Pretty tough to be a big personality in a 2nd or 3rd language, though some do manage it.
  • 2 0
 @Adamrideshisbike: Joan Barelli would like a word. But yeah, not a knock at all. Not everyone is super duper extroverted and that's ok.
  • 1 0
 For sure, tons of the French guys. Loic and Amaury do such a good job of media.
  • 2 0
 He's an incredibly genuine dude. That comes through on and off camera.
  • 1 0
 True! You don't see much of him although being a Red Bull rider. I wish for more Maes on the DH Bike!
  • 5 0
 [Mutes video, puts Killing In The Name on at top volume]
  • 4 0
 Came to see drone footage...
  • 1 0
 ----
  • 1 0
 Which ones the machine?

Post a Comment



