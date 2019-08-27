Video: Martin Söderström & Max Fredriksson Face Off in Sweden at Pump Track World Championship Qualifier

Aug 27, 2019
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  


Jarvso delivers the race of the year. A huge turnout showed that the Swedish bike community is alive, well and thriving as clear blue skies and the newly build Velosolutions Pump Track set the stage for an immense Swedish Qualifier that ticked every single box.

Martin S derstr m and Max Fredriksson

Some of the best riders in the series to date lined up to secure their place in the World Final and the huge crowd saw some extremely tight racing, especially among the Swedish giants of slopestyle Max Fredriksson and Martin Söderström

And it came down to exactly that in the Men’s final, a super close final run between the two riders with Max taking the win fresh from his recent Red Bull Joyride run.

bigquotesI had so much fun today competing! The track, crowd and everything was off the hook! “This is so good for the sport, watching all ages and abilities riding is great. Everyone was talking about breaking the magic 20 second lap time mark, so that was my goal today – and of course to beat Martin (Söderström)… I pulled it off! “

Martin after his very recent Speed n Style Worlds win at Crankworx set the fastest time in the qualification run, but just couldn’t crack the 20-sec mark in the final run.

bigquotesThere wasn’t much to do about Max today, I was pushing as hard as I could. I was the fastest in qualifying but felt that I started to make mistakes later in the day while Max was getting faster and faster. I guess it’s an age thing, ha ha. So cool to see the level among the participants, pump track is such a cool thing with mixing all different cycling disciplines, I love it!

The women’s division saw a record number of participants with a high level of racing amongst downhill and enduro riders. The 18-year-old enduro rider Elina Davidsson from Bjursas took the win over 28-year-old downhill rider from Åre, Sophia Fernaeus amidst tough competition overall from the 21 registered female riders on the day and secured her place in the World Final.

Ranking

Women

Elina Davidsson
Sophia Fernaeus
Sandra Persson

Men

Max Fredriksson
Martin Söderström
Filip Svanberg

Men s podium in Sweden

Women s podium in Sweden

Good times at the Red Bull Pumptrack World Championships qualifiers in J rvs Sweden.

Good times at the Red Bull Pumptrack World Championships qualifiers in J rvs Sweden.

Martin S derstr m on track at the Sweden Qualifier

Jan Grunditz oldest participant at the Red Bull Pumptrack World Championships qualifiers in J rvs Sweden.

Red Bull Pumptrack World Championships qualifiers in J rvs Sweden.

Red Bull Pumptrack World Championships qualifiers in J rvs Sweden.

Max Fredriksson on track in Sweden

Elina Davidsson take the win in Jarvso


Posted In:
Videos Martin Soderstrom Max Fredriksson Pump Track


Must Read This Week
Video: The FIM eMTB "World Cup" Race in Imola, Italy Was Embarrassing
129409 views
Final Results - EWS Northstar 2019
80514 views
Day One Results - EWS Northstar 2019
49665 views
Video: Raw Carnage at EWS Northstar's Gnarliest Rock Garden
47286 views
Video: The Chute From Hell - EWS Northstar 2019
42663 views
Review: Quai's ISOS 33 Carbon Wheels - Unique Looks, Reliable Performance
35767 views
Vehicle Check: Ryan Leech's Custom Earthcruiser & Ram Power Wagon
35004 views
10 of the Weirdest MTB Marketing Videos Ever
34478 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015639
Mobile Version of Website