Video: Martin Söderström & Max Fredriksson Face Off in Sweden at Pump Track World Championship Qualifier

I had so much fun today competing! The track, crowd and everything was off the hook! “This is so good for the sport, watching all ages and abilities riding is great. Everyone was talking about breaking the magic 20 second lap time mark, so that was my goal today – and of course to beat Martin (Söderström)… I pulled it off! “

There wasn’t much to do about Max today, I was pushing as hard as I could. I was the fastest in qualifying but felt that I started to make mistakes later in the day while Max was getting faster and faster. I guess it’s an age thing, ha ha. So cool to see the level among the participants, pump track is such a cool thing with mixing all different cycling disciplines, I love it!

Ranking



Women



Elina Davidsson

Sophia Fernaeus

Sandra Persson



Men



Max Fredriksson

Martin Söderström

Filip Svanberg

Jarvso delivers the race of the year. A huge turnout showed that the Swedish bike community is alive, well and thriving as clear blue skies and the newly build Velosolutions Pump Track set the stage for an immense Swedish Qualifier that ticked every single box.Some of the best riders in the series to date lined up to secure their place in the World Final and the huge crowd saw some extremely tight racing, especially among the Swedish giants of slopestyle Max Fredriksson and Martin SöderströmAnd it came down to exactly that in the Men’s final, a super close final run between the two riders with Max taking the win fresh from his recent Red Bull Joyride run.Martin after his very recent Speed n Style Worlds win at Crankworx set the fastest time in the qualification run, but just couldn’t crack the 20-sec mark in the final run.The women’s division saw a record number of participants with a high level of racing amongst downhill and enduro riders. The 18-year-old enduro rider Elina Davidsson from Bjursas took the win over 28-year-old downhill rider from Åre, Sophia Fernaeus amidst tough competition overall from the 21 registered female riders on the day and secured her place in the World Final.