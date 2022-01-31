close
Video: Mashup of Tyler McCaul's Best Self-Filmed Drone Shots

Jan 31, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Tyler McCaul self-filmed these clips with the autonomous Skydio 2 drone.

bigquotesSome of my favorite self-filmed clips from 2021 shot on my Skydio 2. These drones are super easy to use. You can fly them manually like a normal drone, or you can use the app to select whatever subject you desire and it will track it and film it for you using its autonomous software. The app has different settings that allow you to position the drone wherever you want in order to capture the type of shot you're looking for, and it has obstacle avoidance so it won't run into anything along the way.Tyler McCaul


We can see why Tyler might want to film himself after this drone pilot missed the shot and the drone flew right into Tyler mid-flip!



