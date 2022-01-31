Video: Mashup of Tyler McCaul's Best Self-Filmed Drone Shots

Some of my favorite self-filmed clips from 2021 shot on my Skydio 2. These drones are super easy to use. You can fly them manually like a normal drone, or you can use the app to select whatever subject you desire and it will track it and film it for you using its autonomous software. The app has different settings that allow you to position the drone wherever you want in order to capture the type of shot you're looking for, and it has obstacle avoidance so it won't run into anything along the way. — Tyler McCaul