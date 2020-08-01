Video: Mason Bond Rails Chunky, Rocky Trails in 'Monsoon Madness'

Aug 1, 2020
by Revel Bikes  
Mason Bond Monsoon Madness!

by RevelBikes
Views: 285    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


The North American monsoon is a pattern of pronounced increase in thunderstorms and rainfall over large areas of the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico, typically occurring between July and mid September. During the monsoon, thunderstorms are fueled by daytime heating and build up during the late afternoon-early evening. Typically, these storms dissipate by the evening, and the next day starts out fair, with the cycle repeating daily. The monsoon typically loses its energy by mid-September when much drier conditions are reestablished over the region.

One amazing side effect of these summer rains is almost daily perfect trail conditions. Revel team rider Mason Bond takes advantage of the added traction with his Rascal on his local trails in Flagstaff, AZ.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Revel Bikes


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I have to get to Flagstaff soon. The trails look amazing. Nice job Mason.
  • 1 0
 Nice what trails are they
  • 1 0
 Bad Brains, now that’s how you make an edit! Awesome

