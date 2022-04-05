Video: Mason Bryant Rides DIY Features & Iconic NZ Dirt Jumps

"into it"
Film and words: Finn Lloyd | Photography and dad cam: Joel McDowell | Riding: Mason Bryant
As our second project as a team, we have discovered the benefit of just getting 'into it.' Whether that means throwing a spade at the ground or rigging up a home-made cable cam that starts to smell a little scorched after a couple laps. Right in the heart of New Zealand's summer, we decided it was time, and got to work...
We were stubborn when it came to picking locations. All of the trail bike features were built by hand, by us. The legend that is Mean Horse was kind enough to let us shoot at his spot 'Pegasus.' They are the most immaculate dirt jumps I've ever seen.
Finally we headed to Mason's local spot, Spa park, for a mid-summer sunset session.
Spa Park was running mint. After a hefty dose of watering, the session ran til dark.
'Pegasus' is the most impressive set of jumps I've seen in person. So many incredible lines and easy walking access around made it a breeze for me to stack clips and Joel to shoot some ridiculous photos. Like this one of Mean horse sending the quarter pipe gap for the first time that summer.
This horrendously steep pine forest would serve as a canvas for Mason's four major builds. The dirt here is volcanic and resembles dry sand. You can't shape anything without plenty of water. Fortunately we had a little rain just before the shoot so final touches could be made. By the end of the single shoot day, every feature had worked exactly how we wanted; which is just wild.
This on/off manual pad threatened to ruin our day. Considering it hadn't even been tested it took a reasonable 50 tries to get the final clip. Well worth it...
It was fitting that my home-made cable cam had its debut outing on this project. Some shots didn't quite make the final cut unfortunately. Stoked to get it back to the workshop bench and fix some of the issues for next time.
One of the most stressful shots of the entire project was courtesy of this gnarly drop. The takeoff could not be more blind and the landing is littered with trees ready to end your day. Mason surprised us with an unexpected X-up. Mad man...
The final piece of the puzzle.
A jump line I spent all winter building on my own. After having a big crash myself, I was hesitant to send Mason over it, but with a couple tweaks he hit it perfect. The very final shot of the project was some good ole' berm destruction. I gave full permission to end this berms life...
We are so stoked to finally release this film. I hope you enjoy, then get stoked for a rip on ya bike!
The music was provided by some good friends, so if you like what you hear, check them out!
Song 01: Loops - Bayleaf
Song 02: 2 Sides - Doons
Go follow Mean Horse
for endless Pegasus laps.
Mason would like to thank the brands that support him,Etnies NZ DVO NZ Revolution Products
Cheers!
Film and Words: Finn Lloyd
Riding: Mason Bryant
Photography and Dad cam: Joel McDowell
1 Comment
Post a Comment