Video: Mass Starts from 3300m Down Black Diamond Ski Slopes - Megavalanche 2023

bigquotesALARRMAA!! Descending from 3300m down the Glacier of Pic Blanc, racing for an hour, mass starts and sliding your way in two Black Ski slopes. Is Megavalanche the wildest race on earth? You’re about to find it.

Alpe D’Huez, nestled in the Auberge Rhone-Alpes region was iconic formerly for its part in the Tour De France with its infamous climb stage, that was until 1995 when Megavalanche organiser (and all-round MTB legend) George Edwards and his team pioneered the concept of Mountain Bike racing on the spectacular Pic Blanc glacier. Eighteen years later the race now has over 400 entries from all over the world and includes a European series and Reunion Islands edition throughout the year.

Every year, the Megavalanche blows our minds. Dive below the surface and it’s more than just a race, an incredible week of riding, racing and hanging with mates. Last year we were stoked to be joined by Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing’s Harry Molloy, Veronika Widmann, Chris Cumming and Mechanic Chris Hinds alongside GMBN’s Blake Samson and James (Hank) Lowsley- Williams. Former Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing riders Louise Ferguson and Ronan Dunne also joined us for a week of fun. We were stoked to be 2023 sponsors, to get involved in the 2024 race, check out all the information here. Thank you to Laurence Crossman-Emms for capturing the video and photo memories.Nukeproof

Photos and videos by Laurence Crossman-Emms

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


 UCI: "see, told you everyone wants snow biking..."
 Raced it in 2010 and loved it! Probably the best DH track/s I've ridden too, especially the bottom woods.







