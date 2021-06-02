Video: Massive Change, Big Training Days & Frittata with Emily Batty & Laurie Arsenault

Change is difficult. I think we've been procrastinating with this whole project, because I had to be ready for this next massive step. We're not just changing bike manufacturers, we're changing data devices, getting new helmets, new clothing line, new equipment. Everything is ground up brand new, so it's definitely intimidating. — Emily Batty

She's a rocket ship on the bike. I have so much respect for somebody that pushes their own personal limits and Laurie does exactly that with whatever we're doing. Her charismatic energy is also really infectious and contagious... I'm 32 and I have a lot of experience, but there's a very youthful, ambitious energy that Laurie brings to the table that I think will really benefit both of us. — Emily Batty

What do professional bike racers do behind the scenes? The second episode of Ambitions follows Emily Batty and her new Canyon MTB Racing teammate Laurie Arsenault through a "normal" training day—from frittata-making to ice cream stops on a long gravel ride.Ambitions episode 2 shows how a pro racer's day might start before dawn, in order to optimize training time and prioritize recovery. Why do an early morning spin before dawn breaks, before coffee? Like someone would use morning yoga or meditation, Emily uses a short morning spin to relax her mind and flush out her legs so she's ready for the day's real workout. "Morning time is the only time that you can really control," she says. "It's just peaceful."We also get to know Emily's new teammate, Canadian U23 national champion Laurie Arsenault, a little better in this episode.