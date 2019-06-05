Pinkbike.com
Video: Massive Hucks with Reece Potter
Jun 5, 2019
by
e*thirteen components
Product testing done right! Watch Reece Potter get rowdy on his trail bike in New Zealand.
MENTIONS:
@ethirteen-components
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
qreative-bicycle
(43 mins ago)
No cranks were harmed in the making of this video
[Reply]
+ 2
aljoburr
(33 mins ago)
Not even stress tested?
Weak video with clickbait title!
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(14 mins ago)
Not to mention how terrible bike he is riding because it was designed by a designer... imagine what he would have accomplished on a much longer and slacker bike engineered by an engineer like Geometron...
[Reply]
+ 2
DuelingBanjos
(20 mins ago)
Hucks + e13, proper timing.
[Reply]
+ 1
tetriss
(39 mins ago)
avada kada... oH sorry wrong forum@^#
[Reply]
+ 1
Voxran
(27 mins ago)
Where were the landings ?
[Reply]
