Video: Massive Jumps with Edgar Briole in 'Airborne'
May 29, 2024
by
COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS
1 Comments
The distinctive, indispensable FRS!
New ‘White Edition’ with Edgar behind the controls.
FRS Signature:
Frame:
Alloy 6066, tripple butted, T4, T6
Travel:
200mm
Shock:
FOX Float X2 Factory
Stem
: RIDE ALPHA DH 40
Brakes & Rotors:
TRP DH-R EVO, 203mm rotors
Rear derailleur
: SRAM GX DH, 7s
Cranksets:
SRAM GX DH, 165mm, 34t
Cassette:
SRAM GX DH 7s, 11-25t
Rims & hubs:
DTSwiss FR451, DT Swiss DT 350
Tyres:
SCHWALBE Tacky Chan 27.5"x2.4"
Credits:
Rider:
Edgar Briole
Video and Editing:
Leon Perrin
Photos:
Nicolas Brizin
Videos
Videos
Commencal
Edgar Briole
Author Info:
commencal-bikes-skis
Member since Sep 14, 2009
437 articles
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
itsjack
FL
(1 mins ago)
this guy has to be one of the best riders at the minute
[Reply]
