Video: Massive Jumps with Edgar Briole in 'Airborne'

May 29, 2024
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

The distinctive, indispensable FRS!
New ‘White Edition’ with Edgar behind the controls.

photo

photo
photo

COMMENCAL FRS Photo Nicolas Brizin

COMMENCAL FRS Photo Nicolas Brizin
COMMENCAL FRS Photo Nicolas Brizin

COMMENCAL FRS Photo Nicolas Brizin

photo

photo
photo

COMMENCAL FRS Photo Nicolas Brizin

COMMENCAL FRS Photo Nicolas Brizin

COMMENCAL FRS
FRS Signature:
Frame: Alloy 6066, tripple butted, T4, T6
Travel: 200mm
Shock: FOX Float X2 Factory
Stem: RIDE ALPHA DH 40
Brakes & Rotors: TRP DH-R EVO, 203mm rotors
Rear derailleur: SRAM GX DH, 7s
Cranksets: SRAM GX DH, 165mm, 34t
Cassette: SRAM GX DH 7s, 11-25t
Rims & hubs: DTSwiss FR451, DT Swiss DT 350
Tyres: SCHWALBE Tacky Chan 27.5"x2.4"



Credits:
Rider: Edgar Briole
Video and Editing: Leon Perrin
Photos: Nicolas Brizin

Author Info:
commencal-bikes-skis avatar

Member since Sep 14, 2009
437 articles
