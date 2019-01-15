Video: Massive Style at Revolution Bike Park with Sam Hockenhull

Recent Cannondale squad recruit Sam Hockenhull (Dave) has flown under the radar for years now. Bryceland has just thrown him into the spotlight though - and deservedly so. The lad is bonkers on a bike, but he won’t be told that. He’s humble, a Buxton feller through and through - and doesn’t seem to care about much else than riding his bike. He’s got huge belief in his ability and let’s be honest, has one of the best riding styles out there right now. I spent a day with Dave last week at Revolution Bike Park on their freeride jumps where Dave’s style and tricks come to life. Enjoy the flow.Track - Descendants - Clean SheetsVideo/Words - Caldwell Visuals