Video: Massive Style on a Road Trip in France with William Robert & Friends

Apr 28, 2022
by William Robert  


Here is a trip we made to Lyon in France for ride with a good crew. Thanks to Louis Reboul, PEF (Pierre Edouard Ferry) and Nicolas Terrier for the welcoming for these good spots.


William Robert with the whip.

Alexandre Vall's first flip step down.
Nicolas Terrier 3.6 drop.

Axel Dieu evening dirt session.

Theo Trovato smooth.

Thanks to Grégory Roux for this video !

Posted In:
Videos Louis Reboul Pierre Edouard Ferry William Robert


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
51190 views
Field Test: Kona Process 134 29 - Can't Stop, Won't Stop
44922 views
First Look: 2022 Antidote Woodsprite
41612 views
7 Yoga Poses for Better Sleep
40231 views
Field Test: 2022 Stumpjumper Alloy - As Versatile As Ever
39440 views
Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule
36065 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta HT AM Ride - Big Tires & Big Fun
35255 views
Slack Randoms: Roubaix Carnage, Shipping Delays, Exploding Drill Bits & More
33700 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 SO SICK.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008160
Mobile Version of Website