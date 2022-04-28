Watch
Video: Massive Style on a Road Trip in France with William Robert & Friends
Apr 28, 2022
by
William Robert
Follow
Following
Here is a trip we made to Lyon in France for ride with a good crew. Thanks to Louis Reboul, PEF (Pierre Edouard Ferry) and Nicolas Terrier for the welcoming for these good spots.
William Robert with the whip.
Alexandre Vall's first flip step down.
Nicolas Terrier 3.6 drop.
Axel Dieu evening dirt session.
Theo Trovato smooth.
Thanks to Grégory Roux for this video !
Videos
Louis Reboul
Pierre Edouard Ferry
William Robert
mtbflow24
(57 mins ago)
SO SICK.
