Video: Massive Tricks & Sends in the Audi Nines 2020 GoPro Highlights
Nov 15, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Sam Pilgrim, Paul Couderc, Lukas Skiöld, Bienvenido Aguado, Tomas Lemoine, Erik Fedko, Sam Reynolds, and Diego Caverzasi show off some sendy highlights from this year's Audi Nines.
—
GoPro
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
GoPro
Audi Nines 2020
Score
Time
1
0
Jaib06
(9 mins ago)
Jeeezus Emils crazy windshield wiper on the stepdown is still blowing my mind to this day
[Reply]
