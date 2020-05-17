Video: Master the Basics of Cornering with Marcelo Gutiérrez

May 16, 2020
by miburraonline  

After many years of riding and competing at World Cup level, I decided from now on to share with you some riding tips, for you to get better and enjoy every ride, even more. So here is the first one, "How to Corner", from our new video series, The Basics with Marcelo Gutierrez. Share it if you liked it and add a comment of what you would like to learn the next time.

Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/marceloguvi
https://www.facebook.com/marceloguvi
https://www.youtube.com/marceloguvi

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Marcelo Gutierrez Riding Tips


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Good vid, even if I can't read good. Next vid: Braking in steep tech? A how-to on where to make up time in a race run?

