Video: Master the Basics of Cornering with Marcelo Gutiérrez

After many years of riding and competing at World Cup level, I decided from now on to share with you some riding tips, for you to get better and enjoy every ride, even more. So here is the first one, "How to Corner", from our new video series, The Basics with Marcelo Gutierrez. Share it if you liked it and add a comment of what you would like to learn the next time.
