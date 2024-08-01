Pinkbike.com
Video: 16 Year Old Mateo Quist Shreds the Whistler Bike Park
Aug 1, 2024
by
Oakley Salvisburg
1 Comments
Join 16 year-old Mateo Quist as he hits some big lines in the Whistler bike park during Crankworx.
Videos
Author Info:
bikingbroz
Member since Dec 19, 2020
11 articles
1 Comment
WTF-IDK
(58 mins ago)
This is what’s wrong with the younger generation.
They can ride bigger stuff than I can.
Let’s see what he can do when he’s in his late 40’s with a beer belly, a mortgage and full time and part time jobs.
Seriously though good riding!
