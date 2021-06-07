Video: Mateo Verdier's Daycation around Châtel Bike Park

Jun 7, 2021
by SCOTT Sports  

This Sundays in Châtel episode dives into a day in the life of local rider Mateo Verdier. While Mateo is patiently waiting for Châtel Bike Park to open, he finds other ways to keep busy between work and enjoy the odd daycation or two! We followed Mateo during his first snowy winter season in a long time.

Watch to find out what he gets up to while trying not to lose his skills on the mountain bike. It seems when he's not on his bike you'll find him on the slopes pulling 180's on skis and riding pow!

Pssst Mateo!… not long to wait! Châtel Bike Park is opening on the 11th of June 2021.

Rider: Mateo Verdier
Location: Châtel Bikepark
Video and Photos: Shaperideshoot
Supported by: Loose Riders, Reverse Components

If you have any questions about the latest episode or Chatel Bike Park drop a comment below. Mateo and Antoine are on hand to answer!

Mateo Verdier riding in Snowy Chatel

Did you miss the last episode of Sundays in Châtel?

Check out episode fifteen as it takes you to the white room. Forget powder shots from skiing - this episode is all about bike shots! Antoine Buffart puts the Ransom eRide to the test and literally smashes pow - if you thought eBikes were lame you won't after watching this!


Riders: Mateo Verdier and Antoine Buffart

Check out this channel if you missed any of the previous episodes.

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Wow, what an absolute shredder. And those foliage shots- mint!
  • 1 0
 Thanks man! Of all the guys around he is the one I prefer shooting with lately. So fast, a lot of creativity and a really good vibe.
  • 2 0
 good to watch!
  • 1 0
 Thanks!
  • 1 0
 So much style !! And such a cool dude !
  • 1 0
 Love this guys energy. Keep the edits coming...
  • 1 1
 top!

