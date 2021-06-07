Video: Mateo Verdier's Daycation around Châtel Bike Park

This Sundays in Châtel episode dives into a day in the life of local rider Mateo Verdier. While Mateo is patiently waiting for Châtel Bike Park to open, he finds other ways to keep busy between work and enjoy the odd daycation or two! We followed Mateo during his first snowy winter season in a long time.
Watch to find out what he gets up to while trying not to lose his skills on the mountain bike. It seems when he's not on his bike you'll find him on the slopes pulling 180's on skis and riding pow!
Pssst Mateo!… not long to wait! Châtel Bike Park is opening on the 11th of June 2021.Rider
Mateo Verdier
Châtel Bikepark
Shaperideshoot
Loose Riders, Reverse Components
If you have any questions about the latest episode or Chatel Bike Park drop a comment below. Mateo and Antoine are on hand to answer!Did you miss the last episode of Sundays in Châtel?
Check out episode fifteen as it takes you to the white room. Forget powder shots from skiing - this episode is all about bike shots! Antoine Buffart puts the Ransom eRide to the test and literally smashes pow - if you thought eBikes were lame you won't after watching this!Riders
Mateo Verdier and Antoine Buffart
