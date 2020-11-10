Video: Mateo Verdier's Wild Summer in Chatel

Nov 10, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

This latest installment of Sundays in Châtel takes you on a journey to the Châtel bike park as seen through the eyes of Mateo Verdier. This young shredder lives a dream life splitting his time between Queenstown in winter and Châtel in the summer. The only thing that matters to him is spending time on his bike. We followed him during the summer and his sessions with Vinny-T, Antoine Buffart and friends.

Check out this channel if you missed any of the previous episodes.

bigquotesFive years ago, I was watching videos of Vinny-T or Antoine Buffart thinking that these guys were sick and now I'm riding with them. It's a dream come true for sure!



0% Loaded prev 1/21 next

Shaping dirt waves at sunset with Vinny-T.

bigquotesAnything steep and soft would do it. Surfing is the best!


Style for miles for Mateo on the upper part of the Vorrachattack.

[PI=18865303]Between two laps you'll find Mateo Verdier in one of the shops located at the bottom of the lift. Mateo lives for mountain biking and works as a bike mechanic to support his lifestyle.
[/PI]

Video by Shaperideshoot
Photos by Kifcat and Keno Derleyn

Regions in Article
Chatel Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Scott


Must Read This Week
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
86589 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
78913 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
67351 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
38641 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
30205 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
29794 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
29668 views
Video: Guided Kettlebell Workout with Dialed Health
27123 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Quality stuff - enjoyed that!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008479
Mobile Version of Website