Video: Mateo Verdier's Wild Summer in Chatel

This latest installment of Sundays in Châtel takes you on a journey to the Châtel bike park as seen through the eyes of Mateo Verdier. This young shredder lives a dream life splitting his time between Queenstown in winter and Châtel in the summer. The only thing that matters to him is spending time on his bike. We followed him during the summer and his sessions with Vinny-T, Antoine Buffart and friends.
|Five years ago, I was watching videos of Vinny-T or Antoine Buffart thinking that these guys were sick and now I'm riding with them. It's a dream come true for sure!
Shaping dirt waves at sunset with Vinny-T.
|Anything steep and soft would do it. Surfing is the best!
Between two laps you'll find Mateo Verdier in one of the shops located at the bottom of the lift. Mateo lives for mountain biking and works as a bike mechanic to support his lifestyle.
[/PI]
Video by Shaperideshoot
Photos by Kifcat and Keno Derleyn
