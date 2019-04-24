Video: New Zealand Freeride

Not everything goes to plan. Photo: Ben Karalus

Filmmaker Hunter Paull, 17 years old. Photo: Ben Karalus

The idea to shoot INNOMINATE was to create a video showing what Matt is capable of. I wanted to document his riding to show everyone what he could do and help get his name out there. Matt is most definitely one of the best Freeriders in New Zealand and he doesn’t have any support/sponsors in any way. I really hope this video changes that because Matt has an incredible amount of talent and I want someone else to see that and help him out because he deserves it!! — Hunter Paull

The idea of travelling and riding across the world really appeals to me and hope one day I can go down that path. For now, I want to progress with my riding and hopefully one day be able to ride a lot more than what I am now. I also want to film a lot more content with Hunter because I find its a good way to get creative with my riding and it also pushes me to try new things. The biggest priority on my list at the moment though is to get out of Ashburton! — Matt Begg



Film/Edit: Hunter Paull

Rider: Matt Begg

Photos: Hunter Paull & Ben Karalus

Special thanks: Andrew Costain & Liam Allan



Matt Begg is a kid that goes commonly unnoticed within the New Zealand mountain biking scene. The nineteen-year-old full-time joiner apprentice living in Ashburton New Zealand could easily be one of the best Free-ride mountain bikers within the country, yet no one knows about him.If you are unfamiliar with Ashburton, it is a small country town situated in the middle of the Canterbury Plains with not a hill in sight. Not the most fitting location for a budding Freerider. The only facilities Matt has is an old small skate park down the road from his home which is his only riding spot within the town. The closest “real" riding spot is 1.5 hours away in the city of Christchurch. Matt is one talented rider for sure, particularly since he’s only been riding for three years. Before he fully dedicated himself to Freeride, he dabbled with BMX, but nothing serious. For the past couple years, since Matt got his drivers license, he’s been driving up to Christchurch after work on a Friday night then crashing on who’s ever floor/couch he can find for the weekend, then driving back to Ashburton on Sunday night, ready for his 5 am wake up for work the next day. Matt's passion for riding is right up there and is shown by the long drive he pulls off most weekends. When riding Matt is always having fun, pushing his riding hard, and always trying to learn new things. For the people that know of Matt, I’m sure one of the first things they think of when they hear his name is his smooth style and his incredible dip 360s. It's incredible the way he can effortlessly throw around his 16kg+ downhill bike. It's hard to comprehend how fast this kid is improving especially with the lack of facilities he has access to.