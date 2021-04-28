Video: Matt Bolton Charges Steep Slabs and Big Drops in 'Garibaldi Gold'

I'm stoked to share our latest video project "Garibaldi Gold" with everyone! The idea behind this video was to showcase some new trail I've been working on as well as a few of my favourite features around Squamish.
Filming did not start well. I had built this wild 15' x 15' step-down with a slab landing and a very questionable run out. After nailing it the first time I went back up for a second go. With a little more speed and pop I landed at mach 10 speed. I almost held onto the runout but due to the very loose rocky ground I slid out and sliced my finger open. Filming was cut short with a hospital trip and three stitches in my pinky.
Just pull and hope for the best
The recovery time gave me a great chance to get some trail work done and with a little help from my friends we finished off this super fun line we'd started last year. The dirt in the zone was perfect and gave us the idea for the video name "Garibaldi Gold".
If you build it you're allowed to slide right?!
I also wanted to showcase a few of my favourite moves around town. My buddies Corey and Fraser had built this gnarly stump drop off the side of their trail which I had previously vaporized my wheel on (before I ran bulletproof wr1). Luckily I had my speed more dialled in this time and things went a lot smoother.
I had shot this rock roll early 2020 but wanted to get a clip of me jumping into it for the video. Not a lot of room for error on this move, mess up and you're going off the cliff.
for the help all the digging, Estiven (Macho) for building the insigne rock roll ender, Fraser and Corey for the stump drop and rock roll, Curtis Bennett + friends for rebuilding ETF and WeAreOne for making this video possible! I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did making it, more to come soon!
